Russian, US Diplomats Need To Restore 'Dialogue Mechanisms' - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 10:50 PM

Russian, US Diplomats Need to Restore 'Dialogue Mechanisms' - Russian Ambassador

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Restoring the mechanisms driving the dialogue between Russia and the United States is the main objective of their respective diplomats after they return to embassies, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday.

"Now the objective is that it is necessary to fix the dialogue, and first of all to restore dialogue mechanisms that were destroyed or undermined in recent years," Antonov told journalists after landing in New York on his way to Washington.

Diplomats need to figure out what should be done to ensure the implementation of the agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden during the summit in Geneva, the ambassador said.

More Stories From World

