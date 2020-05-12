Russian, US Energy Chiefs Discuss Global Oil Market - Russian Energy Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Tue 12th May 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette held a phone conversation about oil market, the Russian Energy Ministry said Tuesday.

"During the conversation, the current state and prospects of the global oil market were discussed as well as the measures taken collectively to stabilize it. The energy chiefs of Russia and the US agree to continue dialogue," the ministry said.

