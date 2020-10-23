Russian-US Expert-Level Contacts on New START Will Take Place in Next Few Days - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russian-US expert-level contacts on the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) will take place in the very next few days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There will be very difficult contacts in the coming days at the expert level in order to fix the agreement on the extension.

They will talk about the levels, everything, and about freezing," Peskov told Russia's Channel One.

Peskov noted that, in his opinion, there was no need to go into details about the New START and how who understood the words of the Russian president.

"Let's avoid any statements so as not to give ground for misunderstandings. The issue is already extremely complex in terms of a huge number of serious disagreements between Moscow and Washington," he said.