Russian, US Experts on Space to Meet at End of July - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian and US experts on space will meet at the end of July as part of a working group in Vienna, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russian and US experts on space will meet at the end of July as part of a working group in Vienna, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"[Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei] Ryabkov and [Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall] Billingslea agreed to set up three working groups as part of the process they are overseeing.

From July, 25, I think, to [July] 30, or from July 27-30 they will hold a meeting of the working group on space, transparency in nuclear weapons affairs and military doctrines, nuclear doctrines in Vienna," Lavrov said.