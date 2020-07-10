UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, US Experts On Space To Meet At End Of July - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:42 PM

Russian, US Experts on Space to Meet at End of July - Lavrov

Russian and US experts on space will meet at the end of July as part of a working group in Vienna, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russian and US experts on space will meet at the end of July as part of a working group in Vienna, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"[Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei] Ryabkov and [Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall] Billingslea agreed to set up three working groups as part of the process they are overseeing.

From July, 25, I think, to [July] 30, or from July 27-30 they will hold a meeting of the working group on space, transparency in nuclear weapons affairs and military doctrines, nuclear doctrines in Vienna," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vienna July From

Recent Stories

New media policy attempt to kill journalism,hide g ..

45 seconds ago

Malaysia to hold inquest into Franco-Irish teen's ..

47 seconds ago

Ignoring virus spike, Japan baseball fans flood ba ..

50 seconds ago

EU chief proposes five billion euro Brexit emergen ..

52 seconds ago

Pakistan's earns US $ 1176 mln from IT services' e ..

6 minutes ago

Parts of UK May Run Out of Water in 20 Years Due t ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.