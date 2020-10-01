UrduPoint.com
Russian, US, French Presidents Preparing Joint Statement On Nagorno-Karabakh - Kremlin

Russian, US, French Presidents Preparing Joint Statement on Nagorno-Karabakh - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the permanent members of the Russian Security Council that he was preparing a joint statement on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with the leaders of the United States and France, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin told the permanent members of the Russian Security Council that he was preparing a joint statement on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with the leaders of the United States and France, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The session of the Security Council mainly focused on the situation along the contact line in Karabakh, Peskov said, noting that the participants of the talks expressed their "concerns over the continuing clashes."

"Vladimir Putin briefed the participants of the meeting on preparations for a joint statement by the presidents of Russia, the US and France on Nagorno-Karabakh," Peskov added.

