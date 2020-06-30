Russian, US Governments Have Not Discussed Reports on Russia-Taliban 'Collusion' - Kremlin

The Kremlin has not been in contact with the US government regarding US media reports about Russia's alleged collusion with the Taliban militant movement, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

The New York Times newspaper has reported, citing anonymous sources, that Moscow has offered bounties to armed insurgents in Afghanistan to assassinate US troops.

"No," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether there has been any contact with Washington on this report.