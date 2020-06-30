UrduPoint.com
Russian, US Governments Have Not Discussed Reports On Russia-Taliban 'Collusion' - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:42 PM

The Kremlin has not been in contact with the US government regarding US media reports about Russia's alleged collusion with the Taliban militant movement, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Kremlin has not been in contact with the US government regarding US media reports about Russia's alleged collusion with the Taliban militant movement, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The New York Times newspaper has reported, citing anonymous sources, that Moscow has offered bounties to armed insurgents in Afghanistan to assassinate US troops.

"No," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether there has been any contact with Washington on this report.

