Russian, US Heads Of Delegations At Vienna Talks On JCPOA To Meet On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

Russian, US Heads of Delegations at Vienna Talks on JCPOA to Meet on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The head of the Russian delegation to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that he would hold a meeting with US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley on Wednesday.

Ulyanov heads the Russian delegation at the talks that started in the Austrian capital.

On Tuesday, following the first day of meetings, it was possible to launch the work of two expert groups - on lifting of sanctions and on nuclear issues.

"We communicate with the Americans quite regularly. Tomorrow I will have a meeting with US Special Representative for Iran, Mr. Malley, who heads a group of US negotiating experts who have arrived in Vienna," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

