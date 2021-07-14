UrduPoint.com
Russian, US Hierarchs Discuss Boosting Ties Between 2 Churches- Orthodox Church In America

Russian, US Hierarchs Discuss Boosting Ties Between 2 Churches- Orthodox Church in America

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) and the Orthodox Church in America (OCA) met in New York to discuss areas of mutual interest and strengthen the relationship between the two churches, an OCA spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The private meeting between Metropolitan Tikhon [First Hierarch of the OCA] and Metropolitan [of Volokolamsk] Hilarion following the Divine Liturgy on July 11, 2021 was an opportunity for the hierarchs to meet in person again after a long hiatus due to the pandemic," the spokesman said. "The two hierarchs assured one another of brotherly prayers and support aimed at strengthening even more the relationship between the two sister churches."

The two metropolitans discussed different topics of mutual interest, including the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, upcoming celebrations and anniversaries as well as various aspects of life of the church in Russia and the United States, the spokesman said.

During the Divine Liturgy, Metropolitan Hilarion noted that the pandemic prevented many celebrations, including the 50th anniversary of the autocephaly granted to the Orthodox Church in America, the spokesperson said.

The Russian Orthodox Church granted a tomos of autocephaly, or decree of independence, to the OCA in April 1970 following decades of unsuccessful attempts of reconciliation after the Bolshevik revolution in 1917.

The OCA has its origins in a mission established by Russian monks in Alaska and currently consists of more than 700 parishes, monasteries and communities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

