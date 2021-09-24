Russian, US Intelligence Exchange Data on Situation in Afghanistan - SVR Chief Naryshkin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Russia's intelligence services exchange data with US colleagues on the situation in Afghanistan, including threats coming from the territory of this country, Sergei Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), told reporters.

"We exchange operational information with colleagues from various intelligence organizations, which concerns issues in the fight against international terrorism, including threats coming from the territory of Afghanistan," Naryshkin said.