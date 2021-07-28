UrduPoint.com
Russian, US Interests In Afghanistan Mostly Overlap - Antonov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Russian, US Interests in Afghanistan Mostly Overlap - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The interests of Russia and the United States in Afghanistan are very close, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"The interests of Moscow and Washington in the Afghan settlement are in many respects close.

Given the escalation of the situation in the country, it is important to launch the process of substantive negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban [outlawed in Russia], and form a new coalition transitional leadership," Antonov said.

