Russian-US Meeting On New START To Be Held In November-December - Senior Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Russian-US Meeting on New START to Be Held in November-December - Senior Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will meet in Cairo in late November-early December, with the resumption of inspections to be on the agenda of the talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"Yes, I can confirm it. This information (about the meeting in Cairo) is true. A face-to-face meeting of the bilateral consultative commission will take place after a long break caused by the COVID-19 restrictions.

It will last about a week ” from late November to the first days of December," Ryabkov said.

The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Leontiev, Ryabkov's special representative and concurrently the deputy director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The resumption of START inspections is one of the many issues on the agenda of the upcoming event," the Russian deputy foreign minister added.

