Russian, US Military Chiefs Discuss 'Issues Of Mutual Interest'- Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:46 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov discussed on Wednesday the "issues of mutual interest" with his US counterpart Gen. Mark Milley in phone talks, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On October 2, a phone conversation took place between Russian Chief of the General Staff - First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov and US General Mark Milliey, the newly appointed Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides discussed the issues of mutual interest during the phone call, according to the statement.

Your Thoughts and Comments

