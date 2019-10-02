Russian, US Military Chiefs Discuss 'Issues of Mutual Interest'- Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov discussed on Wednesday the "issues of mutual interest" with his US counterpart Gen. Mark Milley in phone talks, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On October 2, a phone conversation took place between Russian Chief of the General Staff - First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov and US General Mark Milliey, the newly appointed Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides discussed the issues of mutual interest during the phone call, according to the statement.