Russian, US Military Chiefs Spoke on Friday, Agreed to Keep Details 'Private' - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley spoke over the telephone on Friday, but decided to keep the details of the conversation secret, Joint Staff spokesperson Col. DeDe S.

Halfhill said in a readout on Monday.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley spoke with Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov by telephone Friday, October 25," Halfhill said. "In accordance with past practice, both have agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation private."