UrduPoint.com

Russian, US Military Departments' Contacts Are Important In Such Tense Time - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 03:59 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Contacts between the military departments of Russia and the US are important, especially in such a tense time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Contacts at the military level are always important, especially in such tense periods," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the interaction between the Russian defense ministry and Pentagon.

>