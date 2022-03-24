Russian, US Military Departments' Contacts Are Important in Such Tense Time - Kremlin

Contacts between the military departments of Russia and the US are important, especially in such a tense time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Contacts between the military departments of Russia and the US are important, especially in such a tense time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Contacts at the military level are always important, especially in such tense periods," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the interaction between the Russian defense ministry and Pentagon.