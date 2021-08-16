Russian, US Presidential Representatives for Afghanistan Held Phone Conversation on Sunday

Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said he held a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Sunday to discuss developments in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said he held a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Sunday to discuss developments in the country.

"We had a phone conversation yesterday, but he is in the same situation, he is also far away and he also has no understanding yet of what to do next. We will follow developments," Kabulov said on Monday on air of the Echo of Moscow radio station.

Moscow and Washington constantly maintain contact on the developments in Afghanistan, the Russian diplomat assured.