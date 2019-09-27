Russian-US Relations Unlikely to Improve by 2020 US Presidential Election - Matviyenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) There are no chances to improve Russian-US relations by the US presidential election in 2020, Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko said Friday.

"The acuteness of the internal political struggle in the United States will increase.

Unfortunately, this means that the degree of Russophobic attitude of the US political circles will not decrease. Russian-American relations have become hostage to internal political confrontation in the United States. Therefore, until the next presidential election there is no chance to improve Russian-American relations, this is obvious," she told Sputnik.