Russian, US Representatives for Afghanistan Held Phone Conversation Again on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said he held a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Zalmay Khalilzad, earlier on Monday.

"Just a couple of minutes prior to talking to you, I held a phone conversation with my US counterpart, Khalilzad, who is currently in Doha," Kabulov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.