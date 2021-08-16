UrduPoint.com

Russian, US Representatives For Afghanistan Held Phone Conversation Again On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:29 PM

Russian, US Representatives for Afghanistan Held Phone Conversation Again on Monday

Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said he held a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Zalmay Khalilzad, earlier on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said he held a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Zalmay Khalilzad, earlier on Monday.

"Just a couple of minutes prior to talking to you, I held a phone conversation with my US counterpart, Khalilzad, who is currently in Doha," Kabulov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Doha

Recent Stories

UAE Table Tennis Team began preparations for Asian ..

UAE Table Tennis Team began preparations for Asian Championships in Doha

16 minutes ago
 KP govt to setup digital platform for investors' f ..

KP govt to setup digital platform for investors' facilitation

2 minutes ago
 Taliban More Negotiable than Kabul 'Puppet' Govern ..

Taliban More Negotiable than Kabul 'Puppet' Government - Russian Diplomat

2 minutes ago
 DC visits grave of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

DC visits grave of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

3 minutes ago
 WHO Chief Mourns Doctor Killed in Haiti Earthquake

WHO Chief Mourns Doctor Killed in Haiti Earthquake

11 minutes ago
 Torch relay for China's 14th National Games starts ..

Torch relay for China's 14th National Games starts in Xi'an

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.