Russian, US Security Chiefs Agree Normalizing Ties Would Contribute to Global Stability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev held talks in Geneva where both agreed that normalizing ties would be in the interest of both countries and go towards contributing to global stability, released by the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev held talks in Geneva where both agreed that normalizing ties would be in the interest of both countries and go towards contributing to global stability, released by the White House said on Monday.

"The discussions were held in a constructive manner and, despite outstanding differences, allowed for a better understanding of each other's positions," the statement said. "The sides agreed that a normalization of U.S.-Russian relations would be in the interest of both countries and contribute to global predictability and stability."