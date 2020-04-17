UrduPoint.com
Russian, US Security Chiefs Discuss Countries' Cooperation On Countering COVID-19

Fri 17th April 2020

Russian, US Security Chiefs Discuss Countries' Cooperation on Countering COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien discussed national security cooperation between countries in the field of countering the spread of coronavirus epidemic, the Russian Security Council said in a statement on Friday.

"Patrushev and O'Brien gave particular attention to continued cooperation between Russia and the United States in countering the spread of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19," the statement says.

Other security issues of the two countries were also discussed, it says.

This is first phone conversation between Patrushev and O'Brien after the latter's appointment.

