Russian, US Special Envoys for Climate to Meet Next Week in Glasgow - Russian Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian and US special presidential envoys for climate, Ruslan Edelgeriev and John Kerry, will meet in Glasgow next week, a representative of the Russian envoy told Sputnik on Saturday

GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Russian and US special presidential envoys for climate, Ruslan Edelgeriev and John Kerry, will meet in Glasgow next week, a representative of the Russian envoy told Sputnik on Saturday.

The two envoys met a day earlier to discuss ways to cut methane emissions, expectations from the COP26 climate summit, and bilateral cooperation, according to the spokesperson.

"Another meeting is expected to take place in Glasgow next week," the spokesperson said, adding that the agenda of the meeting was still being planned.