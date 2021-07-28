UrduPoint.com
Russian-US Strategic Stability Consultations Starting In Geneva

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:11 PM

The Russian-US consultations on strategic stability started in Geneva behind closed doors on Wednesday, the delegations told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The Russian-US consultations on strategic stability started in Geneva behind closed doors on Wednesday, the delegations told Sputnik.

The Russian delegation is led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, while the US delegation is headed by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The delegations are expected to discuss the strengthening of strategic stability, and arms control prospects.

More Stories From World

