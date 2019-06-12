UrduPoint.com
Russian-US Strategic Stability Consultations Conclude In Prague

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:39 PM

The talks on strategic stability between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs Andrea Thompson have concluded in Prague, a Sputnik correspondent reported, adding that the meeting lasted about two hours

The talks took place at the Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic. At first, the parties conducted official negotiations for almost an hour and a half, and then continued to talk in the format of a working lunch.

The current consultations between Ryabkov and Thompson are the second this year and the first since the United States announced the beginning of the procedure for withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty on February 2.

On Friday, Ryabkov told Sputnik that the Prague talks were planned to be focused on renewing the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), as well as the situation around the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and a number of other aspects of the topic of strategic stability.

