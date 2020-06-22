Russian-US Strategic Stability Consultations Conclude in Vienna

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Russian-US strategic stability consultations concluded in Vienna, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik.

The Russian delegation at the talks was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, and the US delegation was headed by Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea.

The consultations lasted for about ten hours.

Previous bilateral strategic negotiations took place in Vienna on January 16, after which the already irregular dialogue was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was expected that one of the main topics of the consultations would be the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). Anticipating the meeting, Ryabkov told Sputnik that Moscow positively saw the resumption of such contacts.