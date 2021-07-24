UrduPoint.com
Russian-US Strategic Stability Talks To Be Held In Geneva On July 28 - Foreign Ministry

Sat 24th July 2021

Russian-US Strategic Stability Talks to Be Held in Geneva on July 28 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The talks between Russia and the United States on strategic stability will be held on July 28 in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In development of the agreements reached at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with US President Joseph Biden on June 16, a new round of the Russian-US dialogue on strategic stability will take place in Geneva on July 28," the statement says.

Interdepartmental delegations of the parties will be headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

"The issues of maintaining and strengthening strategic stability, as well as the prospects for arms control will be discussed," the ministry added.

