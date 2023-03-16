Russian, US Top Generals Had Phone Conversation - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) In the development of the phone conversations between Russian and US defense ministers, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley also held a phone conversation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that at the initiative of the US side, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had had a phone conversation focused on the incident with US drone MQ-9 in the Black Sea.