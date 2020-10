Russian, US Top Security Officials Meet in Geneva

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met on Friday in Geneva with White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien,Russian Security Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met on Friday in Geneva with White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien,Russian Security Council spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin told reporters.

"Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met with US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien. The working meeting was held today in Geneva to normalize bilateral relations and strengthen international security," Anoshin said.