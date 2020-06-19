Russian-US Trade Growing, Increased by 11% in Q1 of 2020 Despite Pandemic - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Trade between Russia and the United States has been burgeoning in recent years and even in the first quarter of 2020 has showcased a 11 percent increase year-on-year despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian trade minister via a videoconference met with US Ambassador to Russia John J. Sullivan as well as with the members of US-Russia business Council and the US businesspeople.

"Last year, the Russian-US trade has continued to grow, increasing by 4.

9 percent year-on-year, to $26 billion. In the first quarter of 2020, the positive trends continued. The trade growth amounted to 11.1 percent, while the export has increased by 24.9 percent. It is gratifying that even in the current difficult circumstance, the pace of cooperation is not decreasing, but, on the contrary, is showing a certain growth," Manturov said, as quoted in the ministry's statement, shared with Sputnik.

The Russian-US investment cooperation is evolving as well, currently several joint projects are operating in Russia, the minister added.