Russian-US Trade Up 5.5% Year-on-Year To $8.8Bln In January-April - Customs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 08:58 PM

Russian-US Trade Up 5.5% Year-on-Year to $8.8Bln in January-April - Customs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Trade between Russia and the United States in January-April increased by 5.5 percent year-on-year to $8.828 billion, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS).

Exports from Russia to the US were up 7.4 percent to $4.112 billion, while Russia's imports from the US increased 3.9 percent to $4.716 billion. US share in Russia's foreign trade for the period grew to 4.8 percent from 3.9 percent a year earlier.

Russian-EU trade fell 20.3 percent year-on-year to $73.856 billion in the first four months of 2020, the FCS said.

Exports from Russia to the EU fell by 26.3 percent to $49.144 billion, while imports to Russia from the EU decreased by 5 percent to $24.712 billion. EU share in Russia's trade decreased to 40.3 percent from 43 percent a year earlier.

Russian-Chinese trade in January-April this year decreased by 6.7 percent to $31.774 billion, but China's share in Russian trade increased to 17.

3 percent from 15.8 percent.

Exports from Russia to China amounted to $16.374 billion, a decrease of 8.5 percent, while Russia's imports from China fell 4.8 percent o $15.401 billion.

Russian-Turkish trade in January-April 2020 fell 11.4 percent year-on-year to $7.207 billion, but Turkey's share in Russian trade increased to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent a year earlier, according to the FCS.

Exports from Russia to Turkey totaled $5.695 billion for the period, a decrease of 14.2 percent. At the same time, Russia's imports from Turkey increased by 1.1 percent year-on-year to $1.512 billion.

Russian-Ukrainian trade fell by 47 percent year-on-year to $2.376 billion in January-April 2020, and Ukraine's share in Russian trade shrunk to 1.3 percent from 2.1 percent.

Russia's exports to Ukraine fell almost 60 percent to $1.217 billion, imports from Ukraine decreased by 27 percent to $1.159 billion.

