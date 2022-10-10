UrduPoint.com

Russian, US Troops In Syria Share 'rare Moment' Of Congeniality

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 06:41 PM

US and Russian troops exchanged friendly greetings and posed for pictures together over the weekend on a northeast Syria highway in a rare display of congeniality between the rival forces

Both Washington and Moscow have troops on the ground in Syria backing opposing sides of the war that has ravaged the middle Eastern country since 2011.

Russia's war in Ukraine since February has exacerbated geopolitical tensions with the United States.

But on Saturday morning, US and Russian patrol routes intersected at an oil field near the town of Qahtaniyah in the northeastern province of Hassakeh, according to AFP correspondents.

It was not the first time they cross paths in the Kurdish-held region but, instead of just zipping past each other, the convoys stopped and soldiers stood side by side as they spoke and posed for pictures.

Several troops even exchanged small patches worn on their uniforms as momentos of the interaction, the correspondents said.

It was a "very rare moment", said Syria expert Samuel Ramani, and a sign "that Russia and the US still want deconfliction in Syria".

