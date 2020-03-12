UrduPoint.com
Russian Utair Carrier Halts Flights From Moscow To Berlin, Milan Over COVID-19

Russian airline Utair announced on Thursday that it will suspend all flights from Moscow to Berlin and Milan from March 13 to May 31 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Earlier in the week, the carrier already reduced its number of flights to Milan.

"Under an order by the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, Utair suspends regular flights from Moscow to Berlin, Milan and back from March 13 to May 31, 2020," the company said in a statement.

According to the carrier, it will refund the passengers of canceled flights without deductions.

Aeroflot and S7 have already announced the suspension of flights to Italy, Spain, France and Germany starting from March 13 over COVID-19 fears.

The World Health Organization has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a pandemic. The number of people infected with the coronavirus disease in Russia currently stands at 28.

