Russian, Uzbek Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation In Afghanistan - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:19 PM

Russian, Uzbek Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov discussed by phone the situation in Afghanistan and expressed concern about its degradation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov discussed by phone the situation in Afghanistan and expressed concern about its degradation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"An exchange of views took place on topical regional and international issues. Concern was expressed about the degradation of the situation in Afghanistan. Additional measures were considered to strengthen stability and security in Central Asia," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

