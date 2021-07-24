UrduPoint.com
Russian, Uzbek Leaders Discuss Bilateral Ties, Fight Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

MOSCOW/TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, bilateral relations and joint efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"During the phone conversation with the Uzbek president, the Russian president ... congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday.

They also discussed a number of issues of the Russian-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance, including cooperation in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders also discussed issues of the regional agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan, and agreed on further contacts, the statement read.

The presidents noted the importance of the early launch of joint production of coronavirus vaccines in Uzbekistan, the Kremlin said.

