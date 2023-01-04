UrduPoint.com

Russian, Uzbek Leaders Hold Phone Talks, Express Desire To Expand Cooperation - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russian, Uzbek Leaders Hold Phone Talks, Express Desire to Expand Cooperation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during which the leaders confirmed the mutual desire to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation between the countries, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The mutual desire was confirmed to strengthen Russian-Uzbek relations of alliance and strategic partnership, increase trade, expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, including energy," a message published on the Kremlin's website read.

The Uzbek president expressed gratitude to Putin for the hospitality rendered during the informal meeting of the heads of CIS member states, held in Russia's St. Petersburg from December 26-27.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Alliance December From

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of schoo ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of school in Sohbatpur

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister o ..

Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs

2 hours ago
 US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

3 hours ago
 United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

4 hours ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan today

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.