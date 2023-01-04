Russian, Uzbek Leaders Hold Phone Talks, Express Desire to Expand Cooperation - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during which the leaders confirmed the mutual desire to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation between the countries, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The mutual desire was confirmed to strengthen Russian-Uzbek relations of alliance and strategic partnership, increase trade, expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, including energy," a message published on the Kremlin's website read.

The Uzbek president expressed gratitude to Putin for the hospitality rendered during the informal meeting of the heads of CIS member states, held in Russia's St. Petersburg from December 26-27.