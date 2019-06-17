UrduPoint.com
Russian, Uzbek Presidents Have Follow-Up Discussion After SCO Talks - Kremlin

Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:37 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoke on the phone with his Ukzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a follow-up to a bilateral discussion on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a press service of the Kremlin said Monday.

"In a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev have discussed the issues that had been touched upon during the discussion on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek," the Kremlin said in a statement.

