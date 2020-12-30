Russian, Uzbek Presidents Held Phone Talks on Occasion of Coming Holidays - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, exchanged New Year wishes and reaffirmed commitment to strengthen the bilateral partnership in their phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, exchanged New Year wishes and reaffirmed commitment to strengthen the bilateral partnership in their phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"The heads of state exchanged warm congratulations on the coming New Year.

Both sides confirmed commitment to further strengthen the Russian-Uzbek relations of allies and strategic partners, and to boost the mutually beneficial cooperation, most importantly, in trade and the economy. Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2020 was highly estimated. Apart from that, a focus was made on the importance of the [Uzbek] republic's status of the Eurasian Economic Union observer nation, which it was granted this year," the Kremlin said in a statement.