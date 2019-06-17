Russian, Uzbek Prime Ministers Discuss Trade, Economic Cooperation in Phone Talks

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday held phone talks with his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulla Aripov, during which they discussed strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the countries and contact schedule, the Russian government's press service said in a statement

"Dmitry Medvedev and Abdulla Aripov also discussed topical issues of strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation and schedule of upcoming intergovernmental contacts," the statement said.

Moreover, the two prime ministers discussed progress in the implementation of agreements reached at a first meeting of Russia-Uzbekistan Joint Commission at the level of heads of government on May 30 in Uzbekistan's western city of Urgench.

On May 29-30, Medvedev paid a visit to Uzbekistan and held meetings with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Aripov. During the Joint Commission's meeting, which was also attended by Medvedev, the parties signed a large package of documents in the field of education, economy, culture, industry and health care.