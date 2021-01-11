UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Uzbek Scientists Say Low-Dose Radiation Can Kill Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Russian, Uzbek Scientists Say Low-Dose Radiation Can Kill Coronavirus

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Scientists from Russia and Uzbekistan have recently discovered that low doses of radiation could kill the coronavirus and its mutated variants without harming the patient, the Ural Federal University (UrFU) said on Monday.

The study of the effect of radiation on COVID-19 is being conducted by researchers from UrFU and the Uzbek academy of Sciences. The scientists have identified certain peculiarities regarding the effects of soft X-rays and ultraviolet radiation on the coronavirus.

"The essence of this pioneering idea is that when a huge RNA molecule of this virus enters a human cell, it is forced to be deformed in many areas along its length. It turned out that those deformed parts along the RNA molecule are a thousand times more sensitive to radiation than molecules of healthy cells. Notably, low-dose radiation, which is destructive for the virus, would be absolutely safe for healthy cells," UrFU professor Anatoly Zatsepin said, as quoted by the university's press service.

The team of researchers is currently working on a treatment method. According to scientists, radiation exposure is designed not only for COVID-19 but for other viruses, including their mutated variants, which in the long-term would help treat humans, as well as disinfect objects, products and premises.

At the same time, Russian virology expert Anatoly Altstein told Sputnik that low-dose radiation treatment of COVID-19 could be dangerous, advising the use of UV solely for disinfecting surfaces.

"Radiation should not be used for treatment. Besides, there are many different types of radiation. ... There is a big difference between X-rays and UV light," Altstein said, commenting on the UrFU study.

According to the virologist, X-ray radiation can harm the patients themselves.

Related Topics

Russia Same Uzbekistan From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Empower records 560,000 electronic transactions in ..

21 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iraqi Defence Minister

36 minutes ago

DGR Sharjah embarks on a journey of collaboration ..

36 minutes ago

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

1 hour ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF's fiscal s ..

1 hour ago

Increasing cost hitting construction package: Mian ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.