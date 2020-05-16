UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 Likely To Enter Production By Summer's End - Academic

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 06:53 PM

Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 Likely to Enter Production by Summer's End - Academic

A vaccine against COVID-19 developed by N.F. Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology could be registered and enter production by the end of the summer, Director Alexander Gintsburg said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) A vaccine against COVID-19 developed by N.F. Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology could be registered and enter production by the end of the summer, Director Alexander Gintsburg said.

He was interviewed for Dangerous Virus 5 documentary film broadcast by Russia 1 tv channel.

"By the summer's end, I think. I would like to think so, that's how I would reply," Gintsburg said when asked about when the vaccine's production and registration.

The director elaborated that the vaccine is currently at the stage of preclinical trials necessary to receive permission from the Health Ministry for human trials.

This stage will probably last another month, according to him.

The ministry is currently working out what facilities it could free to keep them busy with vaccine manufacturing, Gintsburg added.

Russia has confirmed a total of 272,043 COVID-19 cases. The death toll is at 2,537.

The development of a vaccine by the institute began in mid-February.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Russia TV From

Recent Stories

UAE provides 43 tonnes of food aid to residents of ..

11 minutes ago

A Century in Flux: Chapter II at Sharjah Art Museu ..

11 minutes ago

Faulty street lights causing problems for resident ..

3 minutes ago

Man, 2 teenagers killed in separate incidents

3 minutes ago

Pak-Turk Marrif Int'l School and Colleges to start ..

3 minutes ago

Delegations call on Minister Minority Affairs

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.