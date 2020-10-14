UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Vaccine EpiVacCorona To Enter Civil Circulation From January 1 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 08:29 PM

Russian Vaccine EpiVacCorona to Enter Civil Circulation From January 1 - Health Ministry

Russia's second registered vaccine against coronavirus infection EpiVacCorona is planned to be introduced into civil circulation on January 1, 2021, according to the data of the vaccine registration certificate published in the state registry of medicines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia's second registered vaccine against coronavirus infection EpiVacCorona is planned to be introduced into civil circulation on January 1, 2021, according to the data of the vaccine registration certificate published in the state registry of medicines.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of another domestic vaccine against coronavirus, which was developed by the State Research Center Vector, it was named "EpiVacCorona".

"The term for introduction into civil circulation is 01.01.2021," the registration certificate says.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin January Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Assembly Standing Committee for parity in ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Focused on Arms Control Talks with Russia, H ..

2 minutes ago

Crackdown orders issued to field force to control ..

2 minutes ago

Media Managers of BRICS Countries Call for Quality ..

2 minutes ago

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results

17 minutes ago

Second day of Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Champions ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.