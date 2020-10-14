Russian Vaccine EpiVacCorona to Enter Civil Circulation From January 1 - Health Ministry

Russia's second registered vaccine against coronavirus infection EpiVacCorona is planned to be introduced into civil circulation on January 1, 2021, according to the data of the vaccine registration certificate published in the state registry of medicines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia's second registered vaccine against coronavirus infection EpiVacCorona is planned to be introduced into civil circulation on January 1, 2021, according to the data of the vaccine registration certificate published in the state registry of medicines.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of another domestic vaccine against coronavirus, which was developed by the State Research Center Vector, it was named "EpiVacCorona".

"The term for introduction into civil circulation is 01.01.2021," the registration certificate says.