Russian Vaccine May Prove Safer Than Vaccines Using More Experimental Approaches - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russian vaccine, which is based on the well-researched adenovirus platform, may be a better approach than vaccines based on more experimental ideas, such as mRNA or chimpanzee adenvirus, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said Friday.

"The approach of Russian scientists based on the proved adenovirus platform may be a better approach than the non-substantiated and not well-researched new approaches, such as mRNA and chimpanzee adenovirus," Dmitriev told a briefing.

Dmitriev urged foreign companies developing their own vaccines to "show their people, their citizens long-term safety study on absence of any impact on fertility, absence of cancerogen factors, in your new, insufficiently studied platforms of human mRNk and adenovirus of a monkey."

AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine is based on chimpanzee adenovirus. Massachusetts-based Moderna is developing an mRNA vaccine.