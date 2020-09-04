UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Vaccine May Prove Safer Than Vaccines Using More Experimental Approaches - RDIF

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 06:54 PM

Russian Vaccine May Prove Safer Than Vaccines Using More Experimental Approaches - RDIF

Russian vaccine, which is based on the well-researched adenovirus platform, may be a better approach than vaccines based on more experimental ideas, such as mRNA or chimpanzee adenvirus, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russian vaccine, which is based on the well-researched adenovirus platform, may be a better approach than vaccines based on more experimental ideas, such as mRNA or chimpanzee adenvirus, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said Friday.

"The approach of Russian scientists based on the proved adenovirus platform may be a better approach than the non-substantiated and not well-researched new approaches, such as mRNA and chimpanzee adenovirus," Dmitriev told a briefing.

Dmitriev urged foreign companies developing their own vaccines to "show their people, their citizens long-term safety study on absence of any impact on fertility, absence of cancerogen factors, in your new, insufficiently studied platforms of human mRNk and adenovirus of a monkey."

AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine is based on chimpanzee adenovirus. Massachusetts-based Moderna is developing an mRNA vaccine.

Related Topics

Russia May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation

18 minutes ago

Govt sets record of borrowing Rs11.3 trillion in t ..

26 minutes ago

280 people, 120 cattle heads rescued in flooded ar ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Defense Minister Thanks Russia, China f ..

2 minutes ago

Unresolved Kashmir dispute threat to peace in Sout ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawarites recalled bravery of September war her ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.