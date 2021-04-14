UrduPoint.com
Russian Vaccine Producer Offers To Share Sputnik V Purification Tech With Other Countries

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 10:07 PM

The center behind the creation of Russia's Sputnik V shot against the coronavirus said Wednesday it was ready to share its purification technology with other COVID-19 vaccine producers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The center behind the creation of Russia's Sputnik V shot against the coronavirus said Wednesday it was ready to share its purification technology with other COVID-19 vaccine producers.

"The Gamaleya Center is ready to share its purification technology with other vaccine producers in order to help them minimize the risk of adverse effects during vaccination," a statement read.

The center attributed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine to its four-stage purification process, which reduces the risk of naked DNA turning up in the product.

Free DNA has been suspected to play a role in patients developing adverse immune reactions, including those involving platelets.

"A comprehensive analysis of adverse events during clinical trials and over the course of mass vaccinations with the Sputnik V vaccine showed that there were no cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis," the center said.

The use of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines has been discontinued or restricted in some countries amid reports of them causing blood clots in the brains of patients with a low count of platelets.

