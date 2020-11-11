Russian Vaccine Sputnik V All Bought by State, Not for Retail Sales - Developer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The entire amount of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was bought by the state, it is not for sale in retail, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Istitute, which developed the vaccine, said on Wednesday.

"All the vaccine in our country was bought by the Russian state, so it seems to me that it is not sold either by retail or in any other way," Gunzburg said at a meeting of Jewish business Club Solomon.