UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Vaccine Sputnik V All Bought By State, Not For Retail Sales - Developer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:08 PM

Russian Vaccine Sputnik V All Bought by State, Not for Retail Sales - Developer

The entire amount of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was bought by the state, it is not for sale in retail, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Istitute, which developed the vaccine, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The entire amount of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was bought by the state, it is not for sale in retail, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Istitute, which developed the vaccine, said on Wednesday.

"All the vaccine in our country was bought by the Russian state, so it seems to me that it is not sold either by retail or in any other way," Gunzburg said at a meeting of Jewish business Club Solomon.

Related Topics

Business Russia Sale Jew All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FCA launches 4 initiatives for societal structure

38 minutes ago

UNFPA, FOCP join to reduce cervical cancer burden ..

53 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Digital School to pro ..

54 minutes ago

ICRC Official Calls for Syrian Refugees' Needs to ..

30 seconds ago

German Government to Decide on Closures of Schools ..

33 seconds ago

Alaska Senator Wins Re-Election Giving Republicans ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.