Russian Vaccine Sputnik V Shows 100% Efficacy In Venezuelan Clinical Trials - Maduro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:36 PM

Clinical trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Venezuela have shown its 100 percent efficacy, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Clinical trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Venezuela have shown its 100 percent efficacy, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"We have conducted trials of the Russian vaccine.

It showed 100 percent efficacy," he said in an interview with journalist Breno Altman.

Venezuela previously registered Sputnik V and signed a contract with Russia to vaccinate 10 million people with the vaccine. Caracas expects to receive the first batch of 10 million doses soon to start mass vaccinations immediately.

More Stories From World

