Russian Vaccine Sputnik V Will Be Effective Against COVID Mutations - RDIF CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russian vaccine Sputnik V will be effective against both the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus mutation, which was identified in the UK, and against other mutations, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Monday.

"This is based on our discussions with the Gamaleya Institute.

We saw that the previous modifications, what is called the S-protein, is, in fact, the protein that encodes the spike of the coronavirus, Sputnik coped with them very well and efficiently. Preliminary analysis confirms that Sputnik V will be effective both with this mutation [identified in the UK] and with other mutations," Dmitriev told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.