UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Vaccines Protect From All Known Strains Of COVID-19 - Rospotrebnadzor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Russian Vaccines Protect From All Known Strains of COVID-19 - Rospotrebnadzor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The immunity developed after Russian vaccines currently protects from all strains of coronavirus, the head of consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said on Friday.

"The immunity developed after Russian vaccines protects today from all known variants and mutations," Popova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Immunity after vaccination against coronavirus lasts 10-12 months, it is quite stable, she added.

Related Topics

Russia Immunity All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Actively Discussing Meeting Date for Putin-Bide ..

1 minute ago

Farrukh criticizes sindh gov for not spending mone ..

2 minutes ago

Over 40 mln children received anti-polio drops in ..

2 minutes ago

US Stands With Israel Over Mount Meron Festival St ..

2 minutes ago

US Ready to Use High-Level Diplomatic Channels Wit ..

18 minutes ago

Sudan's Think Tank Links Reported U-Turn on Russia ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.