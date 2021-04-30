Russian Vaccines Protect From All Known Strains of COVID-19 - Rospotrebnadzor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The immunity developed after Russian vaccines currently protects from all strains of coronavirus, the head of consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said on Friday.

"The immunity developed after Russian vaccines protects today from all known variants and mutations," Popova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Immunity after vaccination against coronavirus lasts 10-12 months, it is quite stable, she added.