Russian Vaccines Work Against UK COVID Strain - Research Center

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Russian Vaccines Work Against UK COVID Strain - Research Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Russia's coronavirus vaccines, Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona, are effective against the UK strain of the coronavirus, Russian research center Vector confirmed Tuesday.

The center, which works under the auspices of the Russian public health agency, said that it "confirms the effectiveness of the Russian vaccines against a British strain of the coronavirus.

"

One of the vaccines, EpiVacCorona, was developed by Vector, the other one, Sputnik V, by Gamaleya research center.

