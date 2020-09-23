Russian Vector Plans to Launch Stage 3 of COVID Vaccine Trials in Late October - Watchdog

Russian research center Vector plans to launch the third stage of clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine in late October, the press service of the Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Wednesday

According to Rospotrebnadzor, 5,000 volunteers will take part in the trials, with 2,000 of them set to receive placebo.

The third stage is being planned now, the watchdog said. The first two stages aimed to ensure that the vaccine was safe, while the upcoming phase will help find out more about efficiency and safety of the vaccine.