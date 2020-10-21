UrduPoint.com
Russian Vector Research Center Says Shared Coronavirus Tests With 40 Other Countries

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:41 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector has shared its coronavirus tests with 40 other countries, Rinat Maksyutov, the head of the center, said Wednesday.

"It is noteworthy that the State Research Center "Vector" is actively working on the international scene.

We are one of the 2 WHO collaborating centers working on smallpox research, one of the 13 WHO reference laboratories on bird flu, one of the 22 worldwide and the only reference laboratory in Russia for COVID-19 research and under this area of activity, the Russian Federation is actively supporting other countries; over 40 countries have received our tests," Maksyutov told a session of the Valdai discussion club.

