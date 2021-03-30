UrduPoint.com
Russian-Venezuelan Commission's Co-Chairs To Meet In Caracas On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

Russian-Venezuelan Commission's Co-Chairs to Meet in Caracas on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov and Venezuelan Vice President for economic affairs Tareck El Aissami, co-chairs of the high-level intergovernmental Russian-Venezuelan commission, will meet in Caracas on Tuesday.

The officials are expected to touch upon several issues of Russian-Venezuelan cooperation, including in the fields of energy and transport.

The Russian deputy prime minister will also meet with Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez during the visit.

