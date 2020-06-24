UrduPoint.com
Russian, Venezuelan Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, will hold talks in Moscow on Wednesday.

Talks will take place as part of Arreaza's visit to Russia to attend on Wednesday the military parade in Moscow, which marks the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory.

The Venezuelan minister will head the country's delegation at the parade, that will also include Deputy Foreign Minister for Europe Ivan Gil.

